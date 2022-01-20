IN MEMORIAM Arnold B. ‘Arnie’ Moss

The staff of Red River Radio is deeply saddened to announce the loss of our friend and colleague Wally Derleth who passed suddenly in his home the morning of Saturday, January 22. Wally was the beloved host of Evening Jazz and Operations Manager since 1999. We will miss him greatly, and we ask for your sympathies and that you keep his wife Beverly, his family, and the staff in your thoughts and prayers at this time. We will be honoring his life and memory over the coming weeks. Walden “Wally” Derleth 1956-2022.

OBITUARIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO