The financial sector, which accounts for around one-fifth of the S&P 500 Index, had a mixed-bag Q4. Only one out of six big U.S. banks was able to beat overall. For the Finance sector, we now have Q4 results from 41.1% of the sector’s market capitalization in the S&P 500 index. Total Q4 earnings for these banks are up +9% from the same period last year on +6.9% higher revenues, with 83.3% beating EPS estimates and 61.1% beating revenue estimates.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO