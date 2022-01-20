ODH to give COVID-19 update during Thursday news conference
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — ODH to provide update on COVID-19 in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Health will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state during a news conference, Thursday.What Ohio’s record-high COVID-19 case numbers mean in mid-January
ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Major General John C. Harris, Jr., with the Ohio National Guard, Dr. Alice Kim, Medical Director for Medical Operations at the Cleveland Clinic and Dr. Roberto Colon, Chief Medical Officer with Miami Valley Hospital during the 10 a.m. conference.
Jan. 10, 2022, marked the highest number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 during this latest surge of the pandemic, according to the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA).
Since then, those numbers have gone down every day.
The latest number of cases in the state are scheduled to be released at 2 p.m.
