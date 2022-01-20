ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man in wheelchair hit by HPD cruiser while crossing street in Spring Branch area

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAMSR_0dqpVGos00

A man in a wheelchair is recovering from his injuries after he was struck by a Houston police cruiser.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 7700 block of Long Point Road.

According to HPD, the man rolled his wheelchair into the street, and the officer didn't see him until the last second.

HPD said the officer was traveling eastbound when he tried to avoid the man, but still managed to hit him.

The crash happened while heavy rain was falling in the area. Police said the man was not in a crosswalk.

The man suffered some scratches and was taken to the hospital. The officer was not injured.

Comments / 20

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Spring Branch, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Cruiser#Heavy Rain#Houston Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy