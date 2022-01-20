U.S.-based Vinmar Group buys Turkish Arisan Kimya

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - U.S.-based Vinmar Group has signed an agreement to buy Turkish chemical product procurement firm Arisan Kimya, the company’s financial adviser Ventura Partners said on Thursday.

A source close to the acquisition told Reuters the deal was worth around $30 million.

Arisan Kimya supplies chemical products to firms including plastic, rubber, cosmetics, food and pharmaceutical producers. Vinmar Group also bought Turkish Veser Kimya and Alfa Kimya in recent years.