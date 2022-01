As we enter our third calendar year of the pandemic, many say we have much to be hopeful for. 62% of Americans are fully vaccinated, the now-rampant Omicron variant is supposedly less fatal (albeit much, much more contagious) and, as a society, we seem less afraid of COVID-19, with mass events that were unthinkable in March 2020. In an interview on “Good Morning America,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said “the overwhelming number of deaths, over 75%, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities, so really these are people who were unwell to begin with. And yes, really encouraging news in the context of Omicron…we’re really encouraged by these results.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO