Nasdaq rebounds from correction, Travelers jumps

By FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stocks rose in morning trading despite an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims. The Nasdaq Composite rose over 1% after hitting correction territory on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tacked on over 131 points or 0.4%. Ticker Security Last Change Change...

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft stock dives to lead the Dow's decliners, as it closes in on bear-market territory

Shares of Microsoft Corp. dove 5.8% in midday trading Monday, to put them on track for a six-month low, and enough to pace the 29-of-30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components that are losing ground. The stock's $17.27 price decline, which is the stock's second-biggest-ever price decline behind the $23.41 record selloff on March 16, 2020, was slashing about 114 points off the Dow's price, while the Dow dropped 1,002 points, or 2.9%. Microsoft's stock is now trading 18.8% below its Nov. 19 record close of $343.11. Many on Wall Street define a bear market as a decline of 20% or more from a bull-market high. By that definition, a close below $274.49 would put the stock in a bear market. Microsoft's selloff comes just before the software giant is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Microsoft hasn't missed quarterly earnings expectations in years.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 1.33% to $2,890.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $882.20 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 1.47% to $930.00 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.63% to 13,855.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $313.49 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.35% higher to $2,616.08 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $403.25 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow erases 1,100-point plunge to end higher as stocks see historic intraday reversal

Stocks rose Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average erasing a loss of around 1,115 points to end in positive territory as major indexes scored sharp intraday reversals. The Dow ended with a gain of around 99 points, or 0.3%, near 34,365 after dropping 3.3% at its session low. The S&P 500 finished 0.3% higher near 4,410, after declining 4% at its session low. The Nasdaq Composite ended up 0.6% near 13,855 after erasing a drop of 4.9%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) sank 0.82% to $44.55 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.28% to 4,410.13 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 34,364.50. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $5.53 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
STOCKS
NBC News

US stock indexes rebound from new lows after briefly sinking into correction territory

The S&P 500 swung back toward positive territory near the end of the trading session on Monday after a brief but precipitous dive into correction territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day in the green — up 99.13 points, or about 0.3% — at 34,364.50. That's the first gain for the index in a week. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%, closing Monday's session at 13,855.13. And the S&P 500 climbed 0.3%, resting at 4,410.13 for the day.
STOCKS

