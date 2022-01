For a sweet table decoration or fun playdate or party activity, you can't go wrong with Valentine's Day cookie cottages. Crafter Jodi Levine of Super Make It first created cookie cottages for her book Candy Aisle Crafts ($21.15, amazon.com), but this is the 2.0 version. Like the original, it starts with store-bought graham crackers, Levine says, "So you can skip the baking and jump quickly to the fun part, decorating!" And that's not her only smart shortcut. "Everything you need can be found at the supermarket or in your kitchen."

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO