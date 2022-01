The United Arab Emirates said that it had averted an attack from Yemen’s Houthi fighters and intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting the country, state media reported on Monday.State-run WAM news agency said air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting the UAE, fired by the “Houthi terrorist militia”.The defence ministry said that there were no casualties.The government has “full readiness to deal with any threats,” and will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks,” said the report quoting the ministry.The missile fire interrupted services at Abu Dhabi International Airport for an hour...

