Twin flames and celestial soulmates Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have pledged their troth to one another. The couple, who’ve been together for over a year, announced their engagement last night via social media, and we haven’t been able to stop watching the touching video Fox shared to her Instagram. But there was one detail from Fox’s post we haven’t been able to shake — the actress and her rock star beau drank each other’s blood after getting engaged. In the video, Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) got down on one knee under the same Banyan tree where two...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO