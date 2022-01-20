ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew Allegedly Stressing Over The Thought That He Could Be Sent To Prison Amid His Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew has allegedly been stressing over the possibility that he could be sent to prison amid his ongoing sexual abuse lawsuit against Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Prince AndrewReuters

In its Jan. 24 issue, Life & Style claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict has also taken a toll on Prince Andrew. And after learning that Maxwell has been sentenced to 65 years in prison, the Duke of York couldn’t help but think that he could also suffer the same fate.

“Ghislaine’s guilty verdict doesn’t bode well for him and many believe the blame-the-victim defense he’s employed so far will most likely backfire as it did for Ghislaine...Prison is his worst nightmare,” the source said.

Prince Andrew Couldn’t Escape His Lies About Not Being Able To Sweat, Being At A Party With Princess Beatrice

Prince Andrew allegedly dug himself a deep hole following the alibis that he came up with shortly after Virginia Roberts Giuffre accused him of sexually abusing her. During a 2019 interview with the BBC, Prince Andrew denied the allegations by saying that it’s impossible for him to have been with Giuffre at the time because he was with Princess Beatrice at a party.
Prince Andrew to lose his royal protection

Prince Andrew found out earlier this month that a civil sex abuse case brought against him by accuser Virginia Giuffre will go forward, despite his attempts to have it dismissed. Following his sex-assault lawsuit, the Duke of York was stripped of his royal title and all military honours last week. Additionally, the Duke will also no longer be permitted to use the title 'His Royal Highness.’
Prince Edward, Princess Anne Allegedly Told Prince Andrew His Titles Will Be Stripped Out Of Duty, Not Sibling Love

Prince Edward and Princess Anne were reportedly the ones that told Prince Andrew that his HRH and military titles will be stripped. In its Jan. 31 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Prince Edward and Princess Anne went to the Royal Lodge to talk to Prince Andrew. However, they didn’t go there to offer him their love and support. Instead, they made it clear that they were there because of their duty to Queen Elizabeth.
