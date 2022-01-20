ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NortonLifeLock and Avast tie-up falls under UK competition regulator's spotlight

By Paul Kunert
theregister.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK's Competition and Markets Authority has invited comments from industry and interested parties about NortonLifeLock's proposed $8bn purchase of fellow infosec outfit Avast. The merger inquiry will run until the 16 March when the comments will be collated and assessed to determine if there is sufficient concern to...

www.theregister.com

