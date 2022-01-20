CNN legal analyst says Trump has 'failed at every level'

Related
Trump Failing to Ding 'Full Support' McConnell Has to Remain GOP Senate Leader: Romney
Mitt Romney made the comment Sunday after Lindsey Graham said he'd only back McConnell if he mends his relationship with Trump.
Outrage as Newt Gingrich says Capitol attack investigators could be jailed
Liz Cheney among those to condemn remarks by former House speaker as committee member Zoe Lofgren says: ‘I think Newt has really lost it’
Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Tensions 'Would Never Have Happened' Under His Presidency
Trump's remarks came after Russia recently told the U.S. to stop providing military aid to Ukraine.
Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’
In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Manchin is reportedly furious at Ron Klain after the White House called him out for opposing Biden's spending plan
Manchin remains peeved over a White House statement that singled him out, The Washington Post reported.
Joe Biden Will Be Impeached in November, Steve Bannon Says
"This November is about one thing: It's impeaching Joe Biden to stop this madness and to stop this illegitimate regime from destroying our nation," said Bannon.
27 House members sign letter asking Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to bring stock-trading ban to the floor: 'We came to Congress to serve our country, not turn a quick buck'
The bipartisan letter comes after Pelosi reversed course, saying she's open to a ban. "If members want to do that, I'm OK with that," she said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rep. Malinowski Says Tucker Carlson Fans Are Telling Him U.S. Should Support Russia
Malinowski says they "want me to support Russia's 'reasonable' positions," amid fears that the nation could soon invade Ukraine.
Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines
The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
Russia Just Laid the Trap to Start Ukraine War
Separatists in the Donbas region say Kyiv has built up military hardware as President Joe Biden seeks to present a united front against Russia.
NATO takes command of US carrier strike group as allies send more jets and warships to deter Russia's threat against Ukraine
The exercise is the first time NATO has commanded a full US carrier strike group since the Cold War, the alliance said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Keilar on Tucker Carlson: Why is Fox airing 'anti-democratic BS'?
Brianna Keilar speaks to Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), who claims Tucker Carlson's fans repeatedly call his office imploring the lawmaker to side with Russia.
Washington Examiner
Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden
Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
Cheney and Kinzinger fire back at Newt Gingrich’s call for them to be arrested if GOP takes House
The two sitting Republicans on the 6 January select committee have hit back at former speaker Newt Gingrich for suggesting they could be prosecuted if and when the GOP retakes Congress.Mr Gingrich made his remarks to Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, telling the famously pro-Trump host that under a Republican congressional regime, those who have pursued accountability for last year’s Capitol attack should expect rough treatment from the party’s leaders.“All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty,” he said, “are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every...
German Navy Chief Quits After Saying Putin, Russia Deserve Respect Over Ukraine
Video shared online showed Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach making the remarks in English.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
MSNBC
Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention
As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
Biden Admin Withdraws COVID Vaccine Mandate for Large Employers After SCOTUS Ruling
This move follows a ruling by the Supreme Court wherein justices decided that OSHA didn't have the authority to enforce the Biden administration's order.
Supreme Court turns away Rep. Kevin McCarthy challenge to House proxy voting during COVID-19
An appeals court said it couldn't resolve a dispute between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over COVID-19 proxy voting.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
531
Followers
951
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0