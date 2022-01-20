ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Premiership: ITV to broadcast free-to-air live matches and highlights until 2023-24

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITV has agreed a new deal with Premiership Rugby to broadcast a number of matches, including the Twickenham final, on free-to-air television. Sale against leaders Leicester on Sunday, 30 January will be the first of this season's five matches to be shown. It means the final on Saturday, 18...

www.bbc.co.uk

digitalspy.com

Vicky McClure's Trigger Point air date confirmed by ITV

ITV has finally confirmed when Trigger Point, its new crime drama starring Line of Duty's Vicky McClure, will premiere – and fortunately, fans don't have too much longer to wait for it. Weeks after releasing an official trailer that simply teased its arrival "this January", the broadcaster has announced...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

A key clash in the battle for European places will be on show at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, where Manchester United host West Ham United.David Moyes’ side have been extremely impressive for the majority of this term and remain in fourth in the Premier League table, where a huge battle is developing between at least four sides.These teams met twice in short order earlier in the season, United winning in the league in dramatic fashion before the Hammers knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, but there’s arguably even more at stake this time around - in part due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Itv#Terrestrial Television#Bbc Radio#Bt Sport#Free To Air#Premiership Rugby#Exeter Chiefs#English#Bbc Radio 5 Live#Live Sports Extra#Channel 5
BBC

Christian Rowe: Slough Town FC player dies in crash

One of Slough Town FC's "most promising young players" has died in a road traffic accident, the club has said. The National League South side said it had been left "devastated and heartbroken" by the death of 19-year-old Christian Rowe, in a statement on its website on Friday. It has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

George Ford set to be called into England training squad for Six Nations

George Ford is set to be given the opportunity to revive his international career as a replacement for Owen Farrell while England’s captain waits to discover the extent of his latest ankle injury.Ford is on Monday expected to be called into head coach Eddie Jones’ 36-man training squad for the Six Nations the PA news agency understands, as he targets a first appearance since last year’s Championship.Rested for the June victories over the United States and Canada and then falling victim to Jones’ clear-out of senior players for the autumn, Ford has been facing an uncertain Test future.He has...
WORLD
The Independent

Sale end Champions Cup pool stage in style with crushing win over Ospreys

Sale Sharks ended the pool stage of the Champions Cup in impressive fashion after they secured a 49-10 victory over the Ospreys at the AJ Bell Stadium.The home side were dominant throughout but the first quarter laid the foundations as they physically overwhelmed their Welsh opponents, with Tom Roebuck’s try opening the scoring.Although the home side missed a number of other opportunities, Arron Reed crossed the whitewash to give them a 14-3 lead at the interval.Ewan Ashman and Dan Du Preez then sealed the bonus point before Harri Deaves got one back for the United Rugby Championship side.It proved to...
RUGBY
The Independent

England hoping for more ‘bang for their buck’ after hiring forensic psychologist

Eddie Jones has enlisted a forensic psychologist to boost England’s Guinness Six Nations title bid in the belief that enhanced mindsets offer the greatest scope for improvement in his team.Dr Nashater Deu Solheim, a Norwegian specialist in persuasion and influence, has been working with Jones and his coaching assistants ahead of the February 5 opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.Jones insists that with international rugby becoming increasingly competitive on the field, it is through the fine-tuning of psychology and clever use of data that England will benefit most.Eddie Jones has named his squad to begin preparations for the @SixNationsRugby 🔖@O2sports |...
RUGBY
Rugby
Sports
The Independent

Is Everton vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everton are taking Aston Villa at Goodison Park this afternoon as the Toffees begin life after Rafa Benitez. The Spanish manager was sacked following a dismal run of results which have left them 16th in the Premier League with only five wins all season, and it is down to caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson to arrest the slide while the club searches for a permanent replacement.Villa meanwhile are enjoying life under Steven Gerrard, and victory today would lift them into the top half of the table at least temporarily before this afternoon’s matches. The obvious sub-plot is Gerrard vs Ferguson, two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Liverpool head to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, hoping for a third win in a week to start to put pressure back on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. Victory for the Reds would leave them nine points adrift of the reigning champions with a game in hand, following their draw with Southampton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp’s team have rediscovered form of late after a slight stutter, beating Brentford last weekend before dispatching Arsenal in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup final.For Palace, this has undoubtedly been a season of progress and putting into place building blocks...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When does the Winter Olympics start and how do I watch it on TV in the UK?

History will be made at the 2022 Winter Olympics when Beijing becomes the first city to host summer and winter Olympic events.The city was the host of the 2008 Summer Games and 14 years later will hold the Winter version, to be held in China for the first time.Four existing venues utilised in 2008 have been repurposed for 2022, and the Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest, will again be the destination for the opening and closing ceremonies.The 2022 Winter Olympics will start just six months after the conclusion of Tokyo 2020, which was delayed due to...
WORLD
The Independent

Southampton vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Manchester City travel to Southampton on Saturday evening as they look to extend their handsome lead at the top of the Premier League.Pep Guardiola’s side lead second-placed Liverpool by 11 points and have won each of their last 12 league fixtures since losing to Crystal Palace back in October, while last weekend’s victory over Chelsea took them 14 points ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s men and seemed to wrap up the title race.Saints, meanwhile, are ten points clear of the relegation zone in 13th and will almost certainly be spending another season in the Premier League next time around. They were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

A controversial penalty helped Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and close the gap to nine points on Premier League leaders Manchester City.Jurgen Klopp’s side took advantage of City being held 1-1 at Southampton to inject fresh life into the title race, while Newcastle moved to within one point of safety thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds.Away from football, England beat West Indies by a single run in their second T20 in Barbados, despite Akeal Hossain smashing 28 from the final over, including three sixes off the last three balls.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures. Read More Moeen Ali admits West Indies batting depth ‘scary’ after narrow England winTampa Bay Buccaneers fall short of incredible comeback against Los Angeles RamsAnxious England hold off stirring West Indies fightback to level T20 seriesIran’s Hossein Vafaei makes history with Snooker Shoot Out victoryReal Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the deathRalf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League winners and losers ahead of winter break

The Premier League has shut down for a two-week winter break with no further games scheduled until 5 February.Here, we take a look at the winners and losers so far this season as English football’s top-flight clubs take a breather.WinnersManchester CityCity have emerged as red-hot favourites to win their fourth Premier League title in five seasons after embarking on a storming 12-game winning run in November. Their star players have been in imperious form and it is difficult to see Pep Guardiola’s side blowing their nine-point advantage at the top.West HamDavid Moyes’ side are proving last season’s sixth-placed finish was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter one of the best managers in the game, says Brighton assistant Billy Reid

Graham Potter will miss Brighton’s Premier League clash with Leicester on Sunday but has been hailed as one of the best managers in the business by assistant Billy Reid.Reid will take charge of the Seagulls at the King Power Stadium after Potter returned a positive test for coronavirus on Friday.Potter’s absence could be a blow for Brighton who have attracted plenty of plaudits for their performances under the 46-year-old over the past couple of years.The manager’s stock has risen considerably and Albion head into the weekend ninth in the Premier League table following just four defeats so far this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Deadline

BBC Studios Showcase Lineup Unveiled: Sally Wainwright, Daisy May Cooper And Top Gear Hosts To Feature

Sally Wainwright, Daisy May Cooper and the hosts of Top Gear, along with senior BBC execs, will address next month’s BBC Studios Showcase, as the commercial outfit unveils a packed lineup for the online-only event. The Showcase, which takes place from February 28 to 2 March, will also feature Romesh Ranganathan speaking about his comedy Avoidance, comedian Lee Mack on gameshow format The 1% Club and will include an interview with the stars of Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper’s new Channel 4 sitcom I Hate You.  Gentleman Jack creator Wainwright will give exclusive insight into the third and final series of BBC One’s Happy Valley and This...
TV & VIDEOS

