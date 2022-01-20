ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis-Hampered Raducanu suffers defeat by Kovinic

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was bundled out of the Australian Open in the second round as she was beaten 6-4 4-6 6-3 by Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic on Thursday. The 19-year-old British...

