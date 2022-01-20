Ask what makes you come alive and…

One of the world's most influential Buddhist monks, Thich Nhat Hanh, died in Vietnam Saturday at age 95, his Zen teaching organization said in a statement posted to the peace activist's Twitter account. The meditation master "passed away peacefully" at the Tu Hieu Temple in the city of Hue, Vietnam's Buddhist heartland, the Plum Village Community of Engaged Buddhism said. "We invite our beloved global spiritual family to take a few moments to be still, to come back to our mindful breathing, as we together hold Thay in our hearts," the organization said on Nhat Hanh's Twitter account, using the Vietnamese word for teacher. The monk-turned-peace-activist credited with bringing mindfulness to the West -- from the homes of Hollywood celebrities to Silicon Valley boardrooms -- returned to his home country of Vietnam in 2018 after spending nearly four decades in exile in France.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO