Bullish options traders made their voices heard this week as Microsoft managed to claw back from losses of more than 5% to close in the green. Bearish bets decidedly outpaced bullish bets on the tech giant, which reports earnings after the bell on Tuesday, in the first half of the day Monday, with May 210-puts emerging as the most popular strike. However, as the day wore on and Microsoft began its comeback, sentiment in the options market quickly changed.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO