CHBC Girls Move Up Three Spots to #3 in Latest AP Poll

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball team made the largest jump of any team in the latest Associated Press 1A Girls Basketball Poll, moving up three spots. At 16-1 last week, the Bobcats were at #6 in the poll...

