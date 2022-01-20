ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

CHBC Wins, BSE Goes 0-2 on Night Two of NTC Tournament

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowden-Herrick/Beecher City is in to the semifinals of the National Trail Conference Girls Basketball Tournament and Brownstown-St. Elmo will play for 7th Place after going 0-2 on Wednesday night. In game one of the night, CHBC was a 63-46 winner over BSE in the quarterfinal round. The Bobcats took...

