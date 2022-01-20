Lady Vandals Bowlers Sweep Triad for Match Win

The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball team dropped their 3rd straight game and suffered their first regular season National Trail Conference loss, 56-46, to Neoga at home on Monday night. CHBC went on a run late in the 1st quarter to get out to a 15-6 lead heading into the 2nd. Neoga would close the gap in the 2nd quarter outscoring CHBC 15-10, but the Bobcats held on to a 25-22 lead at halftime. The two teams would match each other in the 3rd, battling basket for basket, ending the quarter with CHBC still holding a small 3-point lead, 39-36. Neoga would go on 12-5 run to take a 48-44 lead before CHBC would have to start fouling Neoga to put them at the line which stretched the CHBC deficit, as they fell 56-46. CHBC drops to 19-4 on the season and 5-1 in the NTC where they are now in a 3-way tie with Neoga and St. Anthony atop the regular season standings. CHBC will return to NTC action on Thursday at Windsor/Stew-Stras before wrapping up their conference schedule on Monday at Brownstown/St. Elmo.

BASKETBALL ・ 14 HOURS AGO