Realme brought its Realme 9i to India earlier today (actual sales begin on Jan 22), and it's hyping up the other members of the series. Realme VP Madhav Sheth teased on Twitter that Realme is bringing either the Realme 9 Pro or the 9 Pro+ to the Indian market. Of course, knowing the unpredictability of such online polls we have little doubt that Mr. Sheth has all his bases covered and is actually planning on bringing both the 9 Pro and the 9 Pro+ to the country.

