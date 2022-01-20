Senate Considers Bill on Exemptions from Vaccines During Public Health Emergencies
(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Senate is considering a bill that would prevent local schools or communities from requiring additional vaccines – like the one for COVID-19. The legislation would allow families to continue to claim medical and religious exemptions during a public health emergency. Currently, the exemptions exist but they can be canceled by the Iowa Board of Health during a statewide emergency. Iowa Public Radio reports the Senate bill would leave the exemptions in place even during a pandemic.
