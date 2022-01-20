ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Considers Bill on Exemptions from Vaccines During Public Health Emergencies

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPUws_0dqp90JW00

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Senate is considering a bill that would prevent local schools or communities from requiring additional vaccines – like the one for COVID-19. The legislation would allow families to continue to claim medical and religious exemptions during a public health emergency. Currently, the exemptions exist but they can be canceled by the Iowa Board of Health during a statewide emergency. Iowa Public Radio reports the Senate bill would leave the exemptions in place even during a pandemic.

House Speaker Not Ready to Pass New Measure on COVID Vaccine Exemptions

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says a new law on COVID vaccination exemptions for employees appears to be working and it’s not clear that legislators need to pass another bill on the topic. The law passed in October lets Iowa private-sector workers claim religious or medical exemptions from any COVID vaccination requirement in their workplace and, if their exemption is denied and they’re fired, they may file for unemployment benefits. Grassley said some members are very passionate about the issue, “but if the legislature needs to act on things that come up, we should do that, but we shouldn’t just be passing things just to pass them.” The U-S Supreme Court blocked a federal vaccine and testing mandate for workers at large companies last week.
Iowa Drug Overdose Rate Rising Rapidly – Still One Of Lowest In US

(Des Moines, IA) — The results of a new study show Iowa has one of the nation’s lowest drug overdose death rates – but the number is still rising rapidly. Well Being Trust President Ben Miller says almost 92 thousand Americans died of overdoses in the most recent measurements. Miller says Iowa’s figures were far lower than other states but still included a 25-percent increase. The 432 Iowa overdose victims represent an almost six-fold increase over the last 10 years.
Vilsack Discusses School Lunch Funding

(NAFB) The federal government has recently poured big bucks into the school lunch program, and Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says USDA plans to offer some guidance on the future assistance picture soon. In December, USDA announced one billion dollars in supply chain mitigation funds. Another 750 million dollars was announced...
COVID Hospitalizations Down Slightly in Iowa, Nursing Home Outbreaks Up

(Des Moines, IA) — The number of Iowa hospital patients who’ve tested positive for Covid is down about three percent since Wednesday. State data show six out of 10 patients were admitted for treatment of Covid. And about 18-and-a-half percent of those patients are in an intensive care unit. The number of Iowa nursing homes with Covid outbreaks continues to rise — more than doubling in the past two weeks. Nursing home residents were at the head of the line when Covid vaccines became available a year ago. The AARP’s state director is calling on Iowa nursing homes to require booster shots for residents and staff. The state’s coronavirus website shows 69 nursing homes have Covid outbreaks today. One-point-eight million Iowans are fully vaccinated or just under 60 percent of the state’s population.
State Approves Expansion Deal For Dubuque Processing Plant

(Dubuque, IA) The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board has approved state tax benefits for the Hormel Foods Corporation subsidiary in Dubuque. Progressive Processing plans to add new equipment to expand its SPAM production line. The company is investing 43 million dollars in the project and promised to create 38 new jobs in exchange for the state tax benefits. The estimated pay rate for the new jobs is more than 21 dollars an hour.
#Senate Bill#Public Health Emergencies#Public Health Emergency#The Iowa Senate#The Iowa Board Of Health#Iowa Public Radio
Sioux City School Board to Vote on Change in District Policy

(Sioux City, IA) The Sioux City school board will vote tonight (Monday) on a proposal to change district policy to give the district superintendent the authority to implement a temporary mask requirement. The proposal would allow the superintendent to institute mask mandates in individual school buildings where COVID illnesses are rising. The mandates would have a set time limit. The board has previously refused to consider a district-wide mask mandate.
Shipley talk’s Transparency empowering Parents in Children’s Education

(Nodaway) Iowa District #11 Senator Tom Shipley says one topic this year is transparency and empowering parents in their children’s education. The Nodaway Senator said last week one of the first bills going through the Education Committee is Senate Study Bill 3005, which prohibits school districts from administering an invasive physical examination of a student or a student health screening that is not required by state or federal law unless the school district has acquired the written consent of the student’s parent or guardian.
Sioux City Medical Practice Will Pay $612K to Resolve False Claim Allegations

(Sioux City, IA) — A Sioux City medical practice is agreeing to pay a more than 600-thousand-dollar settlement to resolve allegations it improperly submitted bills for tummy tucks and other cosmetic procedures to Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE. Federal authorities say a plastic surgeon who used to be a partner at Tri-State Specialists falsely labeled some cosmetic procedures as medically necessary on bills. The government also raised questions about the plastic surgeon’s bills for office visits. Tri-State Specialists has offices in Sioux City and Le Mars and admits no wrong-doing. It will pay Iowa, South Dakota, and the federal government 612-thousand- 500 dollars.
Senate Committee Approves Legislation Aimed At Stopping Unfair Online Business Practices

(Washington, DC) — A U-S Senate committee has given its approval to legislation that is aimed at stopping unfair business practices on the internet. U-S Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota introduced the bill in October. Grassley and Klobuchar say it would level the playing field for smaller businesses needing to operate on the digital platforms owned by huge companies. They say it would also benefit the consumers who use them. The measure is worded to restore competition online by stopping the dominant digital platforms from unfairly giving preference to their own products and services. It isn’t clear when the full Senate might open debate on the matter.
The Iowa State Patrol Joining Forces with Metro Area Organizations to Take a Stand Against Speeding for Speeding Awareness Week January 24, 2022

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) The Iowa State Patrol is joining Omaha-Council Bluffs agencies and organizations to take a stand against speeding in the metro area. Law Enforcement agencies joining voices together in a public education campaign emphasizes posted speed limits are critical to the driver, passenger, pedestrian, and cyclist safety. The Iowa and Nebraska departments of Transportation, the City of Omaha, and more than 20 agencies and organizations ask motorists to watch their speed. Today’s messages relating to “Speeding Awareness Week” will be posted on social media, digital ads, and dynamic message signs around the metro and both states.
Lawmaker Decides Now is not the Time To Change Eminent Domain Rules

(Des Moines, IA) The chairman of an Iowa House committee says after careful consideration, he’s decided now is not the time to change state law governing when a property may be seized for pipelines. Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann said last week that he was trying to craft a bill to require that a large percentage of landowners agree to a carbon pipeline before state regulators could approve the seizure of the remaining property through eminent domain. Kaufmann said Wednesday rushing eminent domain changes through the legislature this year would send the wrong message to businesses who have already signed easements for carbon pipelines and landowners still considering contracts.
Council Bluffs centers receive Child Care Grants

(Council Bluffs) Three Council Bluffs center recently received Child Care Grants. St. Paul’s Lutheran Early Childhood Center in Council Bluffs was awarded $291,00. The project will be the first ever (Phase I) comprehensive expansion of St. Paul’s Lutheran Early Childhood Center. Funding will address infrastructure limitations as well as health and safety needs to provide for increased child care slots and additional future growth.
Iowa Supreme Court Throws Out Charges From Polk County Jail Conversation

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court is dismissing charges brought against a Polk County man following an online jail conversation with his former girlfriend. Kourtney Hall told Emily Bowers if she doesn’t go to church that doesn’t mean she will go to jail. That was a code telling her not to show for a deposition seeking information in a criminal case against Hall. She did show up and gave testimony, and Hall was then charged and convicted of suborning perjury and obstructing prosecution. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the perjury conviction — saying Hall did not offer any inducement that she testified falsely under oath or that she concealed material information. And the ruling says there is no crime of “attempted obstruction of prosecution,” it only prohibits actually causing a witness to fail to appear when subpoenaed.
Social Security changes

(NAFB) Social Security beneficiaries will have a lot to cheer about in 2022, but they may have a few things to grumble about as well. Social Security benefits are increasing 5.9 percent in 2022 thanks to a cost of living increase, the largest cost of living increase since 1982. However, AARP Oklahoma state director Sean Voskuhl says the increase will unfortunately be reduced by the Medicare premium increase.
IEDA Awards for Infrastructure, Housing and Revitalization Projects

(Des Moines) Several southwest Iowa entities received awards from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for community infrastructure, housing and revitalization projects during the fourth quarter of 2021. Awards were made through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which provides support for community improvements. Clarinda was awarded $600,000 for Social...
Childcare Centers in Guthrie, Montgomery and Union Counties receive Child Care Grants

(Area) Several child care centers in Guthrie, Montgomery and Union counties recently received Child Care Grants. Exploration Learning Station in Stuart was awarded $58,874. The Exploration Learning Station expansion project will add a secondary location and 36 additional slots for children at the facility. The additional space will also create a much more open environment for children and staff to inhabit. Infants and toddlers will be the focus at the new location, which allows for separation of age groups and the ability for staff to prioritize tasks.
