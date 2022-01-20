ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What To Expect From T. Rowe Price Group Stock After A 10% Drop In One Week?

T. Rowe Price Group stock (NASDAQ: TROW) has lost 9.8% in the last week, underperforming the S&P 500 (down 1.9%). Further, the same trend was evident over the one-month horizon, with the stock decreasing by 10%. In comparison, the broader markets lost 2.1% over the same period. T. Rowe...

Plug Power's stock drops after Truist slashes price target citing policy uncertainty, rotation out of growth stocks

Shares of Plug Power Inc. PLUG, -4.37% dropped 4.1% toward an 8 1/2-month low in premarket trading Monday,. after Truist analyst Tristan Richardson slashed his price target by nearly 40%, and cut his targets on several other alternative energy stocks, as a result of U.S. policy uncertainty and a broad rotation out of growth equities. For Plug, Richardson kept his rating at hold but cut his stock price target to $27 from $44. He said that while the alternative energy space tends to see seasonal strength around this time, the rising interest rate environment, which is making growth stocks less attractive, and risks associated with supply chain dynamics are also weighing on the sector. Plug's stock has tumbled 35.6% over the past three months through Friday while the S&P 500.
U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
T. Rowe Price Japan Dumps Takeda Holding in 4th Quarter

(Trades, Portfolio), part of Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW, Financial), disclosed this week that its top trades during the fourth quarter of 2021 included the closing of its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK, Financial)(TSE:4502, Financial), a new position in Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. (TSE:4568, Financial) and boosts to its holdings of SoftBank Group Corp. (TSE:9984, Financial), Plaid Inc. (TSE:4165, Financial) and Litalico Media & Solutions Inc. (TSE:7366, Financial).
