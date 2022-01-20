ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After injurious fall, N.Y. couple settle negligence claims versus Potter Family Campground

By Nicholas Malfitano
WILLIAMSPORT – A New York couple have settled negligence claims against the Potter Family Campground, after one of the plaintiffs fell upon entering a cabin there and sustained a broken shoulder. Kelly Years and Kevin Years of Caledonia, N.Y. first filed suit in the U.S. District Court for...

