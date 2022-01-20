ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Elmswell: Van driver dies in A1088 lorry crash

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in his 20s has died following a collision between a lorry and a van in...

www.bbc.com

whdh.com

Police: Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into garbage truck in Tyngsboro

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a fatal crash involving a garbage truck in Tyngsboro on Friday afternoon, officials said. Officers responding to a call requesting a well-being check shortly after 1 p.m. found a red Toyota Corolla speeding down the road upon arrival at the caller’s residence. The car matched the description provided by the caller, according to Tyngsboro police.
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA
cleveland19.com

2 arrested after crashing stolen van in Canton, killing innocent driver

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An innocent driver was killed after a car reported as stolen crashed into him while trying to escape officers in Canton, police confirmed. Canton Police got a call reporting a stolen van from the 600 block of WC Henderson Street NE around 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to the report.
CANTON, OH
WTOP

Driver dies after two-vehicle crash in Prince George’s Co.

One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a two-car collision at an intersection of Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Prince George’s County police said the crash happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection Indian Head Highway and Farmington Road. Both drivers were going eastbound on Farmington Road when one of the drivers rear-ended the other while going through the intersection.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WNBF News Radio 1290

Driver Dies After Crashing into Bridge in Cortlandville

Cortland County Sheriff's officials are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Cortlandville over the weekend that has left the driver dead. Authorities were called to Route 11 near the Port Watson bridge at around 8:44 p.m. Saturday, January 15 and say they found a west-bound vehicle had left the road and hit the bridge.
foxsanantonio.com

Austin driver dies in single-vehicle crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has died after a single-vehicle crash took place on Saturday, according to Austin police. Police were called at 1:06 a.m. to east Anderson Ln around N IH-35. Upon arrival, the victim was trapped inside the car and was considered dead. No other injuries were reported.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Two horses die and riders seriously injured after crash with van in Essex

Two horses have died and their riders left seriously injured after a crash with a van in Essex. Police and paramedics were called to Woodgreen Road, in Waltham Abbey, at 11.20am on Friday. The horse riders were taken to the Royal London Hospital for treatment for serious injuries, an Essex Police spokesman said. The two horses were put down because of injuries they suffered in the crash. Essex Police said no arrests have been made but added the driver of the van, a woman in her 30s, had been reported for careless driving.Officers are investigating the cause of the crash and the Crown Prosecution Service will decide whether the driver will be charged.Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them with any information. Read More Cyclist in his sixties dies after being hit by car in Essex villageTwo teenagers charged with manslaughter and arson over fire death of woman, 88Road rage driver who rammed moped jailed after pillion passenger’s death
ACCIDENTS
KLTV

Driver dies from injuries following Hopkins County rollover crash

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports a man died from his injuries following a rollover crash Tuesday. Investigators report David Rivers, 35, of Pickton was traveling northbound on FM 3019 in a 2005 Chevrolet C1500. Rivers was attempting to pass another vehicle and lost control, according to DPS. His vehicle rolled over multiple times and he was ejected.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Gazette

Driver dies in crash in northeast Colorado Springs

A driver died Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Colorado Springs, police said. Police said a vehicle was heading south on Marksheffel Road near Dublin Boulevard when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another car. One of the cars flipped, trapping the driver, while the other spun...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
BBC

Christchurch crash: Pedestrian hit by van dies at the scene

A pedestrian died when she was hit by a van on a road in Dorset. The woman, who was in her 70s, was struck by a Mercedes Sprinter in Airfield Way, Christchurch, shortly before 11:40 GMT on Thursday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver, a man...
ACCIDENTS

