Premier League

Real Betis midfielder Rodri delighted with new contract

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Betis midfielder Rodri is delighted with his new contract. Rodri has signed a new deal with Betis to 2026. He said, "I am very happy and very comfortable in the team,...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

A key clash in the battle for European places will be on show at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, where Manchester United host West Ham United.David Moyes’ side have been extremely impressive for the majority of this term and remain in fourth in the Premier League table, where a huge battle is developing between at least four sides.These teams met twice in short order earlier in the season, United winning in the league in dramatic fashion before the Hammers knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, but there’s arguably even more at stake this time around - in part due...
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl defends Broja after blowing Man City chance

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl defended Armando Broja after he blew a matchwinning chance during their 1-1 draw with Manchester City. The Albanian frontman had a goal disallowed for offside in the first-half and also saw a big penalty shout go down thanks to the linesman's flag, in the 1-1 draw with the defending champions.
The Independent

Jack Grealish put in his best Man City display at Southampton – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes record signing Jack Grealish delivered “by far” his best performance in a Manchester City shirt during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton Playmaker Grealish is yet to consistently hit top form for the Premier League leaders since arriving for £100million from boyhood club Aston Villa last summer.The England international, who has managed only two top-flight goals and a couple of assists this term, was unable to inspire City to victory on the south coast as their remarkable winning run ended at 12 games.He cut a frustrated figure at times and was involved in a first-half flash point with...
Tribal Football

Sargent fires 'pretty crazy' brace as Norwich thump Watford

Josh Sargent's first Premier League goals capped a "crazy couple of weeks" as the new father helped Norwich City to a crucial victory over 10-man Watford which moved them out of the relegation zone for the first time this season. The 21-year-old American became a dad for the first time...
Soccer
Europe
Sports
kslsports.com

Midfielder Everton Luiz Agrees To New Deal With Real Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake and Everton Luiz agreed to a new contract that will keep the midfielder with Utah’s MLS club for the 2022 season. A source confirmed Luiz’s new deal to KSLSports.com on Friday, January 21. The Porto Alegre, Brazil native has been...
Tribal Football

Lille midfielder Sanches put off contract talks amid Arsenal interest

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches is ducking new contract talks amid interest from Arsenal. Sportitalia says the 24-year-old has seen his career transform since joining the Ligue 1 club in 2019, after enduring a difficult three seasons with Bayern Munich. Sanches helped Lille overcome the odds to win the French top...
The Independent

AC Milan vs Juventus live stream: How to watch Serie A fixture online and on TV tonight

One of Italian football’s most notable and important fixtures takes place on Sunday evening, as AC Milan host Juventus in Serie A.The fight for the title is very much on for the San Siro side, as they sit in second place, five points off local rivals and reigning champions Inter following their late win over Venezia on Saturday night.Juve are having an altogether more uncomfortable time of matters this term, still sat in fifth despite an upturn in fortunes of late. Four wins from their last five has closed the gap on the Champions League places, but they still have...
The Independent

Fan charged after Aston Villa players hit by bottle thrown from crowd

A football fan has been charged with assault after two Aston Villa players were floored by a bottle thrown from the crowd at Everton’s Goodison Park.Roger Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, Walton, is accused of throwing a bottle that left Villa players Lucas Digne and Matty Cash on the ground on Saturday.The alleged incident occurred as Aston Villa celebrated a goal in the first half of the match.The 19-year-old, who is also charged with throwing an item onto the pitch, has been released on conditional bail.He will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on February 28.The game was Duncan Ferguson’s first...
Tribal Football

​Atletico Madrid pushing to sign Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso

Atletico Madrid are extremely eager to secure Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso. The Spaniard could leave the Blues in the summer, when Ben Chilwell will be back to fitness. According to Marca, Atleti coach Diego Simeone sees Alonso as his ideal left back. Simeone would want Alonso to play as a...
Tribal Football

Bayern Munich consider late move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Bayern Munich are considering a late move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Marca says the Bavarian club want to sign the Dutch midfielder in this transfer window, and their representatives have already been in contact with De Jong's agents to show their interest, meaning the coming week will be huge for his future.
Tribal Football

Barcelona eyeing Ajax fullback Nicolas Tagliafico

Barcelona are eyeing Ajax fullback Nicolas Tagliafico. Barcelona are without an alternative for Jordi Alba at left-back and he has had a mixed season so far this term, leading the club to identify Tagliafico as someone they'd like to bring in. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that the 29-year-old is...
