ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Macron touts French fashion industry as economic motor ahead of election

By Mimosa Spencer
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gZAP_0dqp0aUQ00
Rows of clients' customised shoe models are pictured at the workshop of the Maison Massaro shoemaking label at Chanel's Metiers d'Art workshops at le 19M, the building which houses around 600 artisans, in Paris, France, January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron praised the fashion industry as France's top export sector on Friday, ahead of an election he wants to make about his economic record, as he inaugurated a complex of ateliers specialising in luxury craft-making.

French voters go to the polls in April to pick a new president, with Macron expected to run. He has been keen to shift the debate away from immigration and law-and-order and focus on the economy, which has been recovering strongly from the pandemic. read more

"Today, when I look at figures from 2021, it (fashion) is the leading export sector of our country," Macron told an audience of apprentices gathered at a new Chanel-sponsored site that brings luxury craft houses together.

"Your crafts are artistic crafts ... Your crafts are important for the economy," he said, adding that the sector accounted for 600,000 direct jobs in France.

The president and his wife Brigitte, who wore a Chanel haute couture jacket, spent two hours visiting the ateliers, examining elaborate embroideries work and speaking with craftspeople.

Pent-up demand from international buyers eager after months of lockdown to splash out on fine clothes and accessories from the birthplace of haute couture - or at least stamped with the logo of one of France's famous fashion houses - has helped fuel growth.

With an eye towards harnessing this growth spurt by fostering collaborative work, Chanel has grouped around 600 artisans together over seven floors, at the site on the edge of the capital's 19th arrondissement, known as 19M.

Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Gwladys Fouche, John Stonestreet and Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Berlusconi drops bid to be elected as Italy's president

Former premier Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday bowed out of Italy s presidential election set for next week, though he insisted he had nailed down enough voters to become head of state.Berlusconi, 85, said in a statement that after much reflection he had opted to “take another step on the path of national responsibility.” The media mogul asked his supporters not to vote for him.A lightning rod for political protests who survived sex scandals and a tax fraud conviction, Berlusconi said he doesn’t want his name to be the cause of “polemics or lacerations” that the country can’t afford in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
AFP

French politicians worry about surge in pre-election violence

French ruling party lawmaker Pascal Bois was at home asleep a few days after Christmas when firefighters banged on his front door to tell him his garage was in flames. Attacks on homes, like the one experienced by Pascal Bois on the morning of December 30, are still rare.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fashion#Paris Fashion#Election#Chanel
Shropshire Star

Emmanuel Macron underlines security credentials in election year

He visited Nice where an extremist killed 86 people with a lorry in 2016. French President Emmanuel Macron travelled to his country’s Mediterranean coast to talk about internal security, making a pit stop in the city where an extremist drove a cargo lorry into a Bastille Day crowd in 2016, killing 86 people and injuring hundreds.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Jobs
Reuters

Italy reports 138,860 COVID cases on Sunday, 227 deaths

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italy reported 138,860 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, against 171,263 the day before, while the number of deaths fell to 227 from 333. Italy has registered 143,523 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS
AFP

Berlusconi pulls out of Italian presidential race

Billionaire former premier Silvio Berlusconi withdrew from the race for Italy's presidency on Saturday, two days before voting starts, but repeated his opposition to Prime Minister Mario Draghi taking the job. The 85-year-old media mogul, who is still embroiled in legal proceedings over his infamous "Bunga Bunga" sex parties, insisted he had the support in parliament to win -- something analysts doubted. But in a statement issued to the media, he said he was withdrawing in the spirit of "national responsibility", to avoid further controversy. Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief who has led Italy's coalition government for the past year, remains the favourite to be elected head of state next week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Britain says there's 'a deal to be done' on N.Ireland protocol

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said there was a "deal to be done" on the Northern Ireland protocol that protects peace and works for all sides, ahead of a meeting with European Union Vice President Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Monday. Sefcovic told European lawmakers...
POLITICS
Reuters

Heydemann on course to become first woman to lead Orange -sources

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Orange (ORAN.PA), France's biggest telecoms operator, is on course to name Christel Heydemann as its new chief executive, making her the first woman to lead the former monopoly amid a revamp of its governance, two sources said on Sunday. Few women hold top executive roles...
ORANGE, CA
The Independent

Germany: Party picks conservative leader for post-Merkel era

Delegates from the party of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel endorsed prominent conservative Friedrich Merz as the Christian Democratic Union s new leader Saturday as the center-right party seeks to redefine itself. Merz received 94.6% of the vote from 983 delegates who cast ballots during an online party convention. The vote was mostly a formality since he won 62.1% in balloting among the party membership in December, defeating two centrist contenders. In a livestreamed speech to the delegates, he took several digs at new Chancellor Olaf Scholz for, as Merz put it, not immediately engaging with the U.S. and...
EUROPE
AFP

US army confirms Russian mercenaries in Mali

The US army has confirmed the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group in Mali, which the African nation's government has denied amid increasingly strained relations with the West. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of US Africa Command, said in an interview with Voice of America, "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now." "They're deploying there, supported by the Russian military, Russian Air Force airplanes are delivering them," he said, directly tying the Wagner group to the Kremlin, a link that Moscow denies. "The world can see this happening," Townsend said. "It's a great concern to us."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Former lawmaker Murayev says Ukraine needs new leaders

KYIV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian former lawmaker Yevhen Murayev, who Britain named this weekend as a potential candidate chosen by the Kremlin to lead Ukraine after a military offensive, said in a Facebook post that the country needs new leaders. Murayev had earlier poured cold water on Britain's assertion...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

286K+
Followers
271K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy