This article was originally published on July 27, 2021 on The Restless Viking website. Da Viking (Chuck) and I have visited abandoned lighthouses on other excursions. On this day we were headed to a restored light on St. Helena Island in Lake Michigan. It had been in poor shape until Scout Troop 4 from Ann Arbor started restoration in 1986. Little did we know that we were about to meet this amazing group and witness their dedicated work!

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO