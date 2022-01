CoaFil replaces two or three steps of the classic deoiling treatment process. It is designed for higher feed concentrations of oil and solids for very low discharges. With vast experience in the oil and gas industry, Veolia Water Technologies offers a wide range of deoiling technologies for the removal of oil and suspended solids. As environmental regulations become more stringent and global water demand increases, new technologies are being developed to meet these new requirements. The company recently introduced the new deoiling technology CoaFil, which meets very strict requirements of the oil and gas industry for discharge, water reuse or reinjection applications.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO