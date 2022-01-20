ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

KC Improves To 13-4 With Win At Rend Lake

By WJBD Staff
 4 days ago

The KC Blue Devils improved to 13-4 overall after a 61-59...

247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
With Cockburn out, No. 17 Illinois falls 81-65 to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Donta Scott scored a career-high 25 points and Maryland took advantage of Kofi Cockburn’s absence in an 81-65 victory over No. 17 Illinois. Cockburn was out with a concussion, and the Illini lost for the second consecutive game after winning six straight. It was a much-needed victory for Maryland, which has struggled all season and already went through a coaching change when Mark Turgeon exited in early December. Alfonso Plummer scored 18 points for Illinois, which was coming off a double-overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue on Monday night.
Shelby Reporter

Panthers improve to 4-0 in area play following 25-point win

PELHAM – The Pelham Panthers continued their undefeated trek through area play on Friday, Jan. 21, doubling up visiting Chilton County for a 25-point victory. The Panthers limited the Tigers to seven points or less in three of the four quarters to easily pull away for a 50-25 victory.
