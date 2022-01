MANISTEE — David Maylen loves candy. His favorite part? Not the chocolate, caramel or even the nougat. What entices the Manistee man most is the packaging. "I majored in food science at Michigan State. While I was up there, I had a lot of packaging classes," he said. "Packaging is really an art form, I find. It's quite interesting in terms of what packaging can accomplish. When I got out of college, got a job and had money to spare, I started collecting what I felt were unusually packaged candies."

