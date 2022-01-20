Scott Morrison Announces 630 Dollar Visa Rebate for Backpackers and International Students

The issue of when or whether to celebrate Australia Day seems to have become stuck in a loop of fierce debate without resolution. There are those who want to mark January 26 as the start of modern Australia, while others view it as the start of systematic dispossession of Indigenous Australians. What does the broader public think? A new national survey shows at the moment, the majority of Australians want the day left as it is. But it also suggests a groundswell for change is in the works. Our study During November 2021, we polled a representative, random sample of more...

AUSTRALIA ・ 1 DAY AGO