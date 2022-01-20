ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Scott Morrison Announces 630 Dollar Visa Rebate for Backpackers and International Students

industryglobalnews24.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to motivate tourists coming into Australia, the Prime Minister of the country, Scott...

www.industryglobalnews24.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

'Disappointment and disbelief’ after Morrison government vetoes research into student climate activism'

Between 2019 and early 2021, we developed a research proposal asking for funding from the Australian Research Council (ARC). The project was to investigate the mass student climate action movement and its relationship to democracy. A few weeks ago, on Christmas Eve, we learnt via Twitter that the ARC had recommended our research proposal for funding, but acting Education Minister Stuart Robert vetoed the recommendation. Robert also vetoed five other humanities projects. He did so on the grounds they “do not demonstrate value for taxpayers’ money nor contribute to the national interest”. This political intervention is a problem for many reasons....
AUSTRALIA
firstsportz.com

PM Scott Morrison backs Alex Hawke’s decision to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa; touches upon the sacrifices made by Australians in wake of the pandemic

Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke had finally made his decision to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa once again. Alex Hawke’s decision was highly awaited as he exercised his ministerial power in this regard. As expected, Novak Djokovic’s legal team have appealed the decision in the court, and a verdict could be expected over the weekend.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
uticaphoenix.net

How Scott Morrison Lost Control of His WeChat Account

MELBOURNE, Australia — When Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia opened his public WeChat account in 2019, it was during the lead-up to a federal election. He said it would allow him to directly communicate with Chinese-Australians and better understand the issues that concerned them. On Monday, reports emerged...
CHINA
Fox News

Biden admin announces changes to attract international STEM students

The Biden administration on Friday announced policy changes to attract international students specializing in science, technology, engineering and math — part of the broader effort to make the U.S. economy more competitive. The State Department will let eligible visiting students in those fields, known as STEM, complete up to...
EDUCATION
AFP

WeChat denies Australia PM's account was hacked

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's WeChat account has disappeared, prompting accusations of Chinese "interference" from senior members of his government Monday. But Tencent, the Chinese tech giant that owns WeChat, has denied that the prime minister's account was hacked or removed from its platform. "Based on our information, this appears to be a dispute over account ownership -- the account in question was originally registered by a PRC individual and was subsequently transferred to its current operator, a technology services company," a Tencent spokesman said. Morrison's account on the Chinese social media app, which was launched in February 2019, appears to have been replaced with one titled "Australian Chinese new life."
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

News report: Australian leader's WeChat account taken over

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat was taken over and renamed, a newspaper reported on Monday.Morrison’s 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed “Australian Chinese new life” earlier this month. The change was made without the government’s knowledge, Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.Morrison’s office declined to comment on the report on Monday.Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security Chair James Paterson accused the Chinese Communist Party of censoring the prime minister with elections due by May.Paterson, who is a member of Morrison’s conservative Liberal Party, called on all lawmakers...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#The Visa
AFP

Australia buys rights to Aboriginal flag, ending long dispute

The Australian government has struck a US$14 million deal to buy the copyright to the Aboriginal flag, ending a long-running debate about its public use. "I hope that this arrangement provides comfort to all Aboriginal people and Australians to use the flag, unaltered, proudly and without restriction," Thomas said of his deal with the Australian government.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

‘It belongs to everyone’: Australian government buys Aboriginal flag’s copyright

The Australian government has paid A$20m (£11m) to acquire the copyright to the Aboriginal flag and transfer it to public hands for the first time in a move to end long-running bitter disputes over who can use it.The historic deal came after two years of negotiations with Aboriginal Australian artist Harold Thomas – who designed the flag in 1971 as a protest symbol – and the Commonwealth government. “Over the last 50 years we made Harold Thomas’s artwork our own – we marched under the Aboriginal flag, stood behind it, and flew it high as a point of pride,” said Minister...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Australian opposition leader: China relations won't change

The opposition leader in Australia said Tuesday its relationship with China will remain difficult even if his center-left Labor Party wins power at elections for the first time in almost a decade.Anthony Albanese addressed the National Press Club in what is regarded as an unofficial launch of campaigning ahead of elections due by May.Prime Minister Scott Morrison will address the club next week.Albanese suggested Australia’s policy toward a more belligerent China would not divide the parties during the campaign.“Whoever’s in government, it will be a difficult relationship,” Albanese said. “It will be difficult because the posture of China has...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Don't say the Aboriginal flag was 'freed' – it belongs to us, not the Commonwealth

Today we woke to the news the Australian government has negotiated with the designer of the Aboriginal flag Harold Thomas, and copyright for the flag will be transferred to the Commonwealth. The government has now stated the flag is freely available for public use. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated: We’ve freed the Aboriginal flag for Australians. While many Indigenous people are celebrating today and rejoicing in the idea the flag has been “freed,” I am not so sure. I think we should all take a moment to pause and consider what this new “ownership” might represent. A brief history of the...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
industryglobalnews24.com

Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry Proposes the Restart of the Test & Go Scheme

The tourism officials in Thailand are urging the government to reopen its registrations for the Test & Go scheme for quarantine free travel. The Thai Public Health Ministry and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports are planning to submit a proposal to the country’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for resuming the registration for the scheme by February.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Covid outbreak on ship threatens Tonga aid efforts

A Covid-19 outbreak on an Australian warship threatened to disrupt Tonga eruption aid efforts Tuesday, as survivors of the deadly volcanic blast described how they fled with only the clothes on their backs. But officials in Canberra said 23 Covid-19 cases had been detected among the crew of the warship HMAS Adelaide, which is steaming towards the capital Nuku'alofa laden with aid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

60% of Australians want to keep Australia Day on January 26, but those under 35 disagree

The issue of when or whether to celebrate Australia Day seems to have become stuck in a loop of fierce debate without resolution. There are those who want to mark January 26 as the start of modern Australia, while others view it as the start of systematic dispossession of Indigenous Australians. What does the broader public think? A new national survey shows at the moment, the majority of Australians want the day left as it is. But it also suggests a groundswell for change is in the works. Our study During November 2021, we polled a representative, random sample of more...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

There have always been arguments about who gets what: the surprising history of Australia's honours system

Australia Day honours will be announced this week, and, if recent announcements are any indication, they are likely to generate considerable public debate. In 2014, there was the reestablishment of knighthoods and damehoods in the Order of Australia under then prime minister Tony Abbott. The next year, Prince Philip was infamously awarded one of the revived titles. The past decade has seen increasing scrutiny of the gender balance in the awards, while individual honours, such as those given to writer Bettina Arndt and tennis champion Margaret Court, have also drawn criticism. This is not necessarily out of keeping with the longer history...
TENNIS
industryglobalnews24.com

Why is the US Involved in the Russia-Ukraine War

On 19th January 2022, the President of the United States Joe Biden said that he saw a Russian invasion of Ukraine coming ahead and cautioned the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, that the US will make sure that Russia regrets it. Russia has gathered 100,000 troops at its border with...
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy