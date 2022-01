Two years ago, the Eagles submitted their draft card to the NFL powers that be, placing quarterback Jalen Hurts’ name on a second-round draft card with the team’s logo placed at the top. The Eagles already had Carson Wentz on the roster, the player they hoped would lead the franchise for years to come, but Wentz suffered a string of injuries that the franchise felt necessitated a need to get another quarterback.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO