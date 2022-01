Lucid Games has explained the changes coming to Destruction AllStars Wreckonition system in its forthcoming update later this month. The development team has pledged to improve the game’s systems for rewarding play. Previously, your hero bar would increase when you were out of the car even if you were doing nothing. The team felt that this was not really rewarding tactics or skilful plays, so they’re ripping it out and starting again.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO