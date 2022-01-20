VIDEO: Bucs Mike Evans FEATURED By Players Trib For Off-The-Field Impact

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is upon us, which means only a handful of games remain in the season — leaving us limited time to find value in fantasy football and NFL betting. As we continue our tour around the Divisional Round while examining individual player values for prop bets and DFS, let’s see if Mike Evans helps our case.
The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers refuse to go away quietly/. They were down 27-3 at one point but Tom Brady continues to fight. He hit Mike Evans with a 55-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to bring the Bucs within 27-20 after the PAT. The drive...
It was a frustrating loss for the Bucs in the divisional playoffs against the Rams. After coming back from being down 27-3 to tie the game, Tampa Bay’s defense surrendered two big plays to lose, 30-27. But even in the midst of a loss, a Bucs playoff legend continued to emerge. Wide receiver Mike Evans caught eight passes for 119 yards and a fourth quarter touchdown.
The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
Tom Brady gave his all to lead his Tampa Bay Buccaneers back from a 27-3 deficit against the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday’s NFC Divisional round game. However, his efforts proved to be in vain as Matthew Stafford drove LA down the field and into field goal range, setting up Matt Gay for a 30-yard, game-winning kick as time expired.
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t want quarterback Tom Brady to feel rushed in making a decision for next season. There have been numerous rumors the last few days on how Brady may call it a career after this season, but there’s been no formal announcement. Arians confirmed...
The Los Angeles Rams used a huge play late to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was well aware of how it happened. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain that set the Rams up in field goal range just before time expired in the fourth quarter. The play came against what was supposed to be an all-out blitz, which left Kupp alone with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. In a one-on-one matchup, Kupp was always going to win. You can see the play in question here.
Just two days before competing in an NFL divisional round playoff game, Leonard Fournette learned his cousin had died. As tough as it was to swallow, the Tampa Bay running back knew he still wanted to play. He suited up and delivered an impressive two-touchdown performance in spite of his...
A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
Patrick Mahomes put together one of the most impressive comeback performances in NFL history to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance on Sunday (January 23) night. However, some of the attention has been shifted negatively to his loved ones. Numerous social media users...
Rumors are raging that Denver Broncos GM George Paton has narrowed down his head-coaching search to three finalists. As the Green Bay Packers exited the postseason party over the weekend, Paton was afforded the luxury of hastily organizing a visit with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who arrived in Denver for a second interview on Monday.
