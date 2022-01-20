ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Vogue Gets Backlash On Feb 2022 Cover For “Muting” Skin Tones Of African Models

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 6 days ago

Under the helm of Black editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, British Vogue has become one of the most forward-thinking publications in fashion — some even prefer it over the more popular and preceding American edition.

The UK haute couture magazine aimed to go even further in innovation by putting a cast of all-African dark-skinned models on the cover for February 2022, including Adut Akech Bior, Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Maty Fall Diba, Janet Jumbo, Abény Nhial, Nyagua Ruea and Anok Yai.

However, while some saw the move as revolutionary, others felt the creative direction of the editorial downplayed the cover stars natural features by muting out their skin tones and putting wigs on their heads that hid the real texture of their hair.

When the cover was first revealed last week on January 13, hordes of fashion aficionados flocked to social media to give their critiques on the execution. The Instagram post received over 400,000 likes, including one from pop star Ariana Grande and a comment from renowned designer Marc Jacobs that simply referred to it as “beyond.” Cover star Adut Akech Bior, who got the honor of a solo cover as well, also gave her stamp of approval by writing in the comments that it was “So so so special.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Unfortunately not everyone felt the same joy and appreciation of seeing dark-skinned women represented on the cover of British Vogue, but not due to the reasons that you’re probably thinking. On the same Instagram post, one user wrote in the comments, “We are too far along in the movement for me to applaud this. I was fearful of commenting because Vogue is a model’s dream so bravo to the ladies. Art directors, stylists, editors: this photo is gloomy and doesn’t highlight the models’ beauty. And the wigs? Really? Thank you but try again,” garnering over 300 likes from those that agreed. WNBA veteran Mistie Bass also took issue with the hair choice, writing, “I’m confused as to why not one is wearing a natural hairstyle???,” while also adding, “Beyond that that shades of black are incredibly beautiful!”

Twitter proved to be way more critical of the cover, with many loving the idea of British Vogue using African models with darker skin tones but slamming the publication for the jet-black attire and wigs with hair texture more synonymous with white woman.

Take a look below at some of the standout tweets we saw from those who felt offended by the Feb 2022 cover of British Vogue , and let us know which side of the argument you agree with:

1. I showed this to my 12 year old daughter and asked for her comment and all she could say was that “their hair looks atrocious” Clearly SHE doesn’t feel recognised or affirmed or inspired here. I wonder who does. #DoBetter #misrepresentation

via @TeamSussex

2. No natural African hair? No african hair styles? No Afro? But wigs!! That black Colour and lighting is horrendous

via @Te_Madd

3. That British vogue cover gives me the ick. It’s very weird when the vogues of the world use blackness as a costume/prop. Those models are beautiful black women but something about the lighting and composition gives me high fetish not fashion.

via @Qew3000

4. As a Black woman who is darker, I am thrilled to see these models on the cover of @BritishVogue , getting the representation they deserve However, I am disappointed that many of their skin tones are portrayed in an inaccurate and over-dramatized fashion (1/6)

via @Ade_Osinubi

5. Look I’m a fan of British Vogue since Mr Enninful became EIC but I’m honestly not sure why this cover is not well-lit & why the models are made to be mannequin-esque & we lose their features & beauty. Vogue as a whole really struggles with lighting & shooting black women but WHY?

via @LesegoTlhabi

6. In this video, you can see that the models have different shades and coloring. But @BritishVogue has had them all darkened to the same shade on the cover. Why? We come in all shades of Beauty.

via @NyxGreenfyre

7. hot take incoming: That British Vogue cover is composed of beautiful melanated women, but poorly lit and shot.

via @DocDre

8. I miss her on twitter.. but Christiana Mbakwe-Medina summed it up perfectly! I will buy the magazine because I adore the models but the cover is a travesty.. British Vogue usually gets it so right with their Black models.. but this right here… awful

via @MissTeeOfficial

9. I don’t think anyone is wrong (except the colorist/anti black women crews) about the British Vogue cover. Two things can be right at the same time. Is it weird how they darkened the photos? Yes. Is the cover beautiful? Yes.

via @TheSSEmpress

10. Casting dark skin people and editing them charcoal black in every editorial is not appreciation nor is it the pinnacle of inclusivity fashion wants it to be. And it is becoming more and more trendy. I rest my case

via @EMTrehab_center

Vogue

A Famous Photo Of Grace Jones Inspired The Beauty Looks In British Vogue’s February 2022 Cover Story

“African women and their elegance is at the centre of this beauty look,” make-up artist Ammy Drammeh says. “That elegance is innate, you know? They’re not trying, they just are.” For British Vogue’s February 2022 cover shoot, Drammeh set about enhancing the unique elegance of each African model spotlighted in the story – simple, yet show-stopping.
Must Read: British 'Vogue' Celebrates African Models, a New York State Senator Discusses The Fashion Act

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. British Vogue celebrates African models with its February 2022 cover. British Vogue's February 2022 cover features a group of nine young African models — Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Nyagua Ruea, Abény Nhial, Maty Fall, Janet Jumbo, Adut Akech and Anok Yai — with the goal of "redefining what it is to be a model." Styled by Edward Enninful and photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, the shoot illustrates how, "with a new generation of African models in the spotlight, fashion is at last embracing what it is to be truly global," as Funmi Fetto puts it in the accompanying story. {British Vogue}
Design Taxi

British Vogue’s Historic All-African Magazine Cover Hasn’t Pleased Everyone

Last week, British Vogue unveiled a historic cover for its February 2022 issue, featuring a lineup of nine African models from across the continent. However, it seems that the pictorial, which feature models Abény Nhial, Adut Akech, Akon Changkou, Amar Akway, Anok Yai, Janet Jumbo, Majesty Amare, Maty Fall, and Nyagua Ruea (in alphabetical order) hasn’t pleased everyone.
Cosmopolitan

19 Best Cream Bronzers for Every Skin Tone That’ll Give a Faux Glow

Soooo pro tip: You should never heavily apply, and then reapply super glittery, super muddy bronzer to fake a ~natural~ glow before a v important event. Like, as in your high school prom. Like, where you're going to get your photo taken a million times. Because subsequently, your family will *routinely* break out the album ages later only to compare you to Snooki circa the late aughts. Me, g'damnit, it's me, and it was hot then, k?!
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

This British Skin Care Brand Is Coming For Your Beauty Routine

The British skin care invasion is happening at Walmart, and it’s almost as exciting as One Direction (if skin care is to you what boy bands are to me). Since it first arrived stateside in August, Skin Proud has become a favorite with U.S. Gen Zers, and there’s even more to come from the brand. Fans will be happy to hear that Skin Proud is expanding its Walmart line, available now, with six new products all under $15 (and 20 products for sale overall).
SKIN CARE
Julia Fox Hits Paris Fashion Week in Schiaparelli Designer’s Pants

Click here to read the full article. SOMETHING BORROWED: Ye and Julia Fox stormed Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, sending crowds of fans into a frenzy outside the Kenzo show, which drew a crowd of A-list celebrities for the debut of new creative director Nigo. Pharrell Williams, Tyler the Creator, Pusha T, Gunna, J Balvin, Big Matthew and Shygirl were among the guests at the show, held in a chilly covered passageway near the Place des Victoires.More from WWDFront Row at Kenzo Fall 2022Celebrities at the 2021 NBA Finals: See the PhotosKenzo RTW Spring 2021 Attendants handed out fleece blankets bearing an...
Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 Men’s Collection Was a Reminder of What Fashion Has Lost

For one last time, the world belonged to Virgil Abloh. On Thursday at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton presented its fall ’22 menswear runway show. It was the last full collection by the brand’s men’s artistic director, who died in late November following a battle with cancer and whose influence on fashion and art continues to reverberate. From the music — Britain’s Chineke Orchestra, seated at a long dinner table with Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, playing eight songs composed by Tyler, the Creator specifically for the show — to the models dancing around and executing a series of how’d-they-do-that falls down...
Lady Gaga's Minidress Has a Mind of Its Own

Lady Gaga may still be promoting House of Gucci, but she's toned down the dramatic style she repped on the movie's recent press tour. Still, toned down certainly doesn't mean boring. For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday evening, the multihyphenate wore a unique take on the classic little black dress, a glamorous creation from Christian Siriano's pre-fall collection, to chat about her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani.
Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Mugler

The haute couture week in Paris opened under a new cloud of mourning on Monday following the death of French designer Thierry Mugler, the latest in a string of big-name fashion industry deaths. France's Foundation for Haute Couture and Fashion said Mugler revolutionised the history of the industry, "combining creativity, savoir-faire and impertinence with gusto".  er/cb
Shopping: The Best Waterproof Mascaras That Hollywood Makeup Artists Swear By

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Whether on the silver screen, scrolling through Instagram or on the pages of a magazine, you can find footage of celebrities anywhere and everywhere crying tears of joy, diving into the ocean during their beach getaway, or working up a sweat during an intense workout. No matter the scenario, their mascara seems to always be intact. So, what’s the secret to...
