Supermarket giant Tesco has become the latest retailer to upgrade its annual outlook as it said a strong Christmas performance would help it notch up higher-than-expected retail earnings.The UK’s biggest grocery chain reported a 0.3% rise in like-for-like sales over the six weeks to January 8 when compared with a year earlier, when trade was boosted by coronavirus lockdown restrictions.On a two-year basis, it saw UK festive sales jump 8.8%.Third-quarter figures showed UK like-for-like sales lifting 0.2% while the wider group saw growth of 2.4% in the three months and a 3.2% increase over the festive period to January 8.The...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO