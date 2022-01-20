ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US begins offering 1B free COVID tests, but many more needed

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, people across the U.S. can log...

www.leadertimes.com

leadertimes.com

Aiming to make CDC nimble, agency director has rankled many

NEW YORK (AP) — From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the top U.S. public health agency has been criticized as too slow to collect and act on new information. Now, increasingly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also being criticized for moving too fast. One year into Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s tenure as director, her bid to make […]
Daily Mail

'Don’t sit there in your white coat and tell me "just do what we say"': Bill Maher takes aim at Dr. Fauci as he urges Americans not to blindly follow advice of doctors

HBO talk show host Bill Maher took aim at Anthony Fauci and other medical experts over their ever-changing COVID guidance during the pandemic. 'Don't sit there in your white coat and tell me "just do what we say,"' Maher told Deadline in an interview on Friday of the medical community's response to the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 860,000 lives since 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll

Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the...
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump 'draft executive order' came from outside White House

TRUMP 'DRAFT EXECUTIVE ORDER' CAME FROM OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE. Last week, I wrote about Resistance excitement over a claim that Republicans "forged" phony Electoral College documents in an attempt to fool the world into thinking President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. It turned out there was much less to the story than met the eye. Now there is another seemingly sensational story about the period when Trump was still in office and refusing to accept the results of the election.
POTUS
leadertimes.com

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that the Kremlin is seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is […]
POLITICS
leadertimes.com

Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Food banks across the country are experiencing a critical shortage of volunteers as the omicron variant frightens people away from their usual shifts, and companies and schools that regularly supply large groups of volunteers are canceling their participation over virus fears. The end result in many cases has been a serious increase in spending by the food […]
CHARITIES
leadertimes.com

Anti-abortion protesters optimistic at March for Life in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The annual anti-abortion rally in the nation’s capital sounded more like a victory celebration as speakers expressed a growing sense of optimism that their longsought goal, a sweeping rollback of abortion rights in America, was finally in reach. Thousands of protesters rallied in the bitter cold Friday and marched to the Supreme Court, which has indicated it […]
PROTESTS

