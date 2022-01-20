ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Fred Parris of the Five Satins dead at age 85

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Fred Parris, the lead singer of the 1950s harmony...

wshu.org

Connecticut doo-wop legend Fred Parris dies at 85

Connecticut doo-wop legend Fred Parris has died. Parris founded the Five Satins in New Haven in 1954, and was best known for the hit “In the Still of the Night.”. Parris wrote the song and sang lead on it. He and his group, all New Haven locals, recorded it in the basement of Saint Bernadette Catholic Church in 1956.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Register

New Haven’s Fred Parris, writer of ‘In The Still Of The Night,’ may be gone — but the song and his legacy will live on

NEW HAVEN — For years, many thought Fred Parris — one of New Haven’s greatest cultural gifts to the world — would live forever. That’s because while Parris, who died this past Thursday at age 85 after a short illness, is now singing soulfully sweet Doo Wop harmony with the angels, his most enduring song — and all his music — remain.
NEW HAVEN, CT
