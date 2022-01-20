ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sotomayor, Gorsuch deny report they were at odds over masks

By apanian@leadertimes.com
leadertimes.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Supreme Court justices say a media report that they...

www.leadertimes.com

'We are warm colleagues and friends': Diabetic liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Republican Neil Gorsuch release statement claiming she never asked him to wear a mask but don't deny she is attending remotely to avoid sitting next to him

Diabetic liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch jointly denied on Wednesday that Sotomayor had asked Gorsuch to put a mask on. On Tuesday it was reported that Gorsuch was refusing to wear a mask despite pleas from Chief Justice John Roberts on behalf of Sotomayor, who did not feel comfortable around anyone unmasked and thus was working virtually.
