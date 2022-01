Hello readers: Welcome to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. Amid the deal-making and partnership news this week, one item raised both of my eyebrows. Although I must admit, I wasn’t exactly surprised. I’m talking about the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and its plans to develop a new rating program that will evaluate the safeguards that vehicles with “partial automation” use to help drivers stay focused on the road.

CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO