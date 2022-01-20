ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona fuming over Bayern Munich tapping up Pedri and Dest

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona are angry with Bayern Munich's attempts for Pedri. The midfielder is a target for the German giants and Barca are fuming after learning of Bayern making contact with the youngster. Sport1 says...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Real Madrid stage late fightback to deny Elche memorable win

Real Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid an embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.The Valencians were on course for a memorable win at the Bernabeu as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla.But Luka Modric got his side back in it from the spot and then Eder Militao made it 2-2 in the second minute of time added on as Carlo Ancellotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to four points.💪 That scoring feeling! @edermilitao | #RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/i9eyHplrmf— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2022Osasuna beat Granada...
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich closing on new contract for Manuel Neuer

The winter transfer window has been a quiet one for Bayern Munich in terms of arrivals. Instead of signing new players, Rekordmeister has been looking to work on new contracts for key players in the first team. The contract renewals are also a significant financial commitment but still cheaper than finding a replacement for world-class players.
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich remains interested in Frenkie De Jong

The upcoming summer transfer window is likely to witness changes in the midfield department of Bayern Munich. The German champions are likely to add one player in this position if the expected departures in this position materialise during the summer. Rekordmeister has been linked with numerous midfield players in the...
SOCCER
Sergiño Dest
Pedri
Joan Laporta
Tribal Football

​PSG challenging Chelsea, Tottenham for Lille striker Jonathan David

Paris Saint-Germain are the latest team to show an interest in Lille attacker Jonathan David. The centre-forward is emerging as a key target for several top teams around Europe. According to Calciomercato, the Canadian striker is wanted by PSG to join the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar in next...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Liverpool pull out of pursuit for Gladbach midfielder Zakaria

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is not a target for Liverpool. The Switzerland international is a free agent in the summer, and Gladbach are willing to sell him for a cut price fee in January. However, the Liverpool Echo suggests that the English giants are distancing themselves from any move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Tottenham sticking firm with stance on Ajax target Bergwijn

Tottenham are not interested in losing Steven Bergwijn on the cheap. ESPN says the London club are still negotiating with Ajax for a possible sale of the winger. Bergwijn, who has also played as a forward under boss Antonio Conte, scored two goals in a dramatic 3-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League recently.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger opens door to PSG move

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits he's unsure how he would respond if PSG made an approach. Wenger has long been linked with various roles at PSG, though currently is a technical advisor with FIFA. The Frenchman told Paris Match: "If PSG comes forward to obtain my services? At first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Mertens disappointed Insigne leaving Napoli

Dries Mertens admits he's disappointed Lorenzo Insign is leaving Napoli for Toronto. Insigne struck from the spot in yesterday's 4-1 win against Salernitana. “It was important for Insigne to score this goal, it was an important moment for him," Mertens told DAZN. “Insigne made a choice and we will miss...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

​Atletico Madrid pushing to sign Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso

Atletico Madrid are extremely eager to secure Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso. The Spaniard could leave the Blues in the summer, when Ben Chilwell will be back to fitness. According to Marca, Atleti coach Diego Simeone sees Alonso as his ideal left back. Simeone would want Alonso to play as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati: I'm living the worst part of football

Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati admits he's low after his latest injury setback. Fati has published, through his official Instagram account, a message to the fans after his recent injury. The youngster explained he is “living the worst part of football" but at the same time “will not give up". He...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona launch swap offer for Ajax fullback Nicolas Tagliafico

Barcelona are in talks to sign Ajax fullback Nicolas Tagliafico this week. The Argentina international is available from Ajax this month and Barca are eager to bring him to Spain. Sport says Barca have opened talks with Ajax for Tagliafico and have proposed a swap. The Catalans are willing to...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Elche come here in good form

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says there'll be no underestimating Elche. The two teams meet on Sunday. Ancelotti said, "We found it tough to beat them in the Copa. They're in good form and they will come here with a similar approach. We'll have to be resilient and show good motivation because there are three important points to play for.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Capello backing Juventus move for Fiorentina striker Vlahovic

Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello is happy seeing his old club move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. Capello admits he's a fan of the Serb. He told Radio 1: "If Juventus are right to bet on Vlahovic? Yes, for now and for the future, given the age and technical skills of this player.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Presidents of Real Madrid and Barcelona reach new transfer pact

Real Madrid and Barcelona have reached a new transfer pact. Marca says Real president Florentino Pérez and Barcelona counterpart Joan Laporta have shaken hands on an agreement where they would not approach each other's players about a transfer more than six months before their contract expired. Recently, there have...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man Utd, Atletico Madrid scouts see Diaz score in Porto win

Manchester United had scouts in the stands for Porto's victory over Famalicao yesterday. O Jogo says scouts from United, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Sassuolo were in attendance as Porto won 3-1. While the targets were not disclosed, several players from Porto have been linked with moves away this month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Juventus enter Man Utd talks today for Martial

Juventus will hold talks with Manchester United today for Anthony Martial. Despite his winning cameo on Saturday against West Ham, Martial remains eager to leave United before next week's transfer deadline. Sevilla have failed with an attempt to take Martial on-loan, though remain in contact. Juve, meanwhile, will come forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE

