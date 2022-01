In our recent series on how much more or less than MSRP shoppers are paying for vehicles, high markups on EVs in California seem to be most commonly reported. Torque News recently decided to ask actual owners of new vehicles what they paid for the vehicle relative to MSRP. With widespread reports of huge dealer markups on social media often earning many shares and likes, we decided to see what recent buyers say they paid over the past 18 months from some of America’s most popular crossovers. We polled owners of Mazda CX-5s, Toyota RAV4 Hybrids, Toyota RAV4 Primes, Toyota Highlanders, and Ford Mustang Mach-Es. Overall, we learned that most shoppers for popular crossovers are paying MSRP or less. Reports from actual owners of having paid meaningfully more than MSRP are relatively rare, but those reports varied by model and most interestingly - by location.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO