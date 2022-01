Evansville, In.: Behind three shorthanded goals and an all-around strong performance by the Thunderbolts, Evansville handily defeated the Quad City Storm on Saturday night at Ford Center, 5-1 the final score. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, January 28th at 7:00pm CST as they host the Huntsville Havoc. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

