Gary Gensler, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is facing a time crunch to reform the activities of Wall Street. He was tapped by President Joe Biden last year to replace Jay Clayton, but Gensler's time could be cut short. The mid-term elections occur in November and while the Democrats have thin majorities in the House and Senate, they face the possibility of losing them. Republicans could choose to make it harder for Gensler to make progress if they win either the House or Senate.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO