Barcelona make move for Palmeiras superkid Endrick

By Carlos Volcano
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona are making their move for Palmeiras superkid Endrick. Just 15 years of age, Enrick has every major club in Europe chasing his signature, including Manchester United and Liverpool. Brazilian...

The Independent

Real Madrid stage late fightback to deny Elche memorable win

Real Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid an embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.The Valencians were on course for a memorable win at the Bernabeu as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla.But Luka Modric got his side back in it from the spot and then Eder Militao made it 2-2 in the second minute of time added on as Carlo Ancellotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to four points.💪 That scoring feeling! @edermilitao | #RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/i9eyHplrmf— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2022Osasuna beat Granada...
The Independent

Real Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the death

Real Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid an embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.The Valencians were on course for a memorable win at the Bernabeu as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla.But Luka Modric got his side back in it from the spot and then Eder Militao made it 2-2 in the second minute of time added on as Carlo Ancellotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to four points.💪 That scoring feeling! @edermilitao | #RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/i9eyHplrmf— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2022Barcelona also needed...
ESPN

Barcelona's Xavi to make a plan to protect Ansu Fati from injuries

Barcelona coach Xavi has said his club will make a specific plan to ensure that Ansu Fati does not get hurt again after the forward injured his hamstring. Barca will decide on Monday if Ansu is to undergo surgery after sustaining a tendon injury in the left hamstring during Thursday's 3-2 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey.
Neymar
Tribal Football

Bayern Munich consider late move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Bayern Munich are considering a late move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Marca says the Bavarian club want to sign the Dutch midfielder in this transfer window, and their representatives have already been in contact with De Jong's agents to show their interest, meaning the coming week will be huge for his future.
Tribal Football

Barcelona eyeing Ajax fullback Nicolas Tagliafico

Barcelona are eyeing Ajax fullback Nicolas Tagliafico. Barcelona are without an alternative for Jordi Alba at left-back and he has had a mixed season so far this term, leading the club to identify Tagliafico as someone they'd like to bring in. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that the 29-year-old is...
Tribal Football

​Atletico Madrid pushing to sign Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso

Atletico Madrid are extremely eager to secure Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso. The Spaniard could leave the Blues in the summer, when Ben Chilwell will be back to fitness. According to Marca, Atleti coach Diego Simeone sees Alonso as his ideal left back. Simeone would want Alonso to play as a...
Tribal Football

Barcelona matchwinner Frenkie de Jong: I've been embarrassed

Frenkie de Jong was happy to prove Barcelona's matchwinner against Alaves. De Jong has been criticised in recent weeks but scored the winning goal in the 87th minute. The Dutchman said: "The win was very important because we are in a difficult phase of the season, but we have to improve how we play. It was very difficult here, the pitch was frozen, so it was very difficult to play here."
Tribal Football

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti calm after Elche draw: First-half was a mess

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti stayed upbeat after their 2-2 draw with Elche. Elche were minutes away from exacting revenge against Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon, having been knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Los Blancos in midweek, but in the end they had to make do with a point.
Europe
Manchester United F.C.
Liverpool F.C.
FC Barcelona
Tribal Football

Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati: I'm living the worst part of football

Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati admits he's low after his latest injury setback. Fati has published, through his official Instagram account, a message to the fans after his recent injury. The youngster explained he is “living the worst part of football" but at the same time “will not give up". He...
Tribal Football

Keane: Dele Alli has lost eye of the tiger at Tottenham

Manchester United great Roy Keane believes Dele Alli has lost his motivation with Tottenham. Alli was left out of Antonio Conte's squad for the 2-0 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The 25-year-old, who has featured just 10 times for Spurs in the Premier League this season, does not seem...
Tribal Football

​PSG challenging Chelsea, Tottenham for Lille striker Jonathan David

Paris Saint-Germain are the latest team to show an interest in Lille attacker Jonathan David. The centre-forward is emerging as a key target for several top teams around Europe. According to Calciomercato, the Canadian striker is wanted by PSG to join the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar in next...
Tribal Football

Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger opens door to PSG move

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits he's unsure how he would respond if PSG made an approach. Wenger has long been linked with various roles at PSG, though currently is a technical advisor with FIFA. The Frenchman told Paris Match: "If PSG comes forward to obtain my services? At first...
Tribal Football

AC Milan director Maldini: We don't have budget for Vlahovic-type signing

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini concedes they'd like to buy this month. However, he says their budget won't stretch to what they need. Maldini explained: "We certainly don't have the funds required for a Vlahovic-style signing in January, but also someone less expensive. “It's true at times we are missing...
Tribal Football

​Tottenham sticking firm with stance on Ajax target Bergwijn

Tottenham are not interested in losing Steven Bergwijn on the cheap. ESPN says the London club are still negotiating with Ajax for a possible sale of the winger. Bergwijn, who has also played as a forward under boss Antonio Conte, scored two goals in a dramatic 3-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League recently.
Tribal Football

Presidents of Real Madrid and Barcelona reach new transfer pact

Real Madrid and Barcelona have reached a new transfer pact. Marca says Real president Florentino Pérez and Barcelona counterpart Joan Laporta have shaken hands on an agreement where they would not approach each other's players about a transfer more than six months before their contract expired. Recently, there have...
