We love a good Jeff Goldblum moment. It may be the sci-fi zeitgeist-grabbers like Invasion of the Body Snatchers and Jurassic Park that got us hooked, but it’s the eye-popping, riotous ’fits that we really can’t resist. From deliciously campy looks in films like Silverado and The Fly to the bold patterned shirts and zebra-print pants that are his off-set uniform, Goldblum—with the help of his long-time stylist Andrew Vottero—has carved out a lane for himself as a visionary and eccentric fashion zaddy. Last week, he took his credentials to the next level on the Prada runway for the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 Menswear presentation. On an eerie, darkened catwalk that wound its way through the Deposito of the Fondazione Prada in Milan, our favorite supervillain debuted a slinky walk that had the full-time models gagging. After the show, Goldblum called our editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg from his closet in L.A. to tell Interview how he does it.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 HOURS AGO