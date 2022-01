Online brokerage firm Robinhood has opened its eagerly awaited crypto wallet to 1,000 customers, bringing cryptocurrency investing another step closer to the mainstream. Announced in September, the equities trading platform — an early entrant in offering bitcoin, ether, and several other altcoins to the general public — on Friday (Jan. 21) opened a beta test of its wallet to the first 1,000 customers. Assuming all goes well, the test will expand to 10,000 in March, and then roll out to the rest of the 1.6 million customers on it WenWallets waiting list, Robinhood said in a blog post.

