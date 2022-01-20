ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France to unveil timetable for easing COVID restrictions

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – France will unveil a timetable for easing COVID-19 restrictions later on Thursday, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said, though he cautioned the wave of Omicron infections tearing through the country had not reached its peak. Attal said France’s new vaccine pass rules would help...

Sweden scraps demand for negative COVID test to enter country

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Travelers to Sweden will no longer be required to show a negative COVID test before entering the country, the government said on Tuesday. Sweden introduced rules for a recent negative COVID test on Dec. 28 last year in a bid to slow the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant. Since then, Sweden has repeatedly set new daily case records with Omicron now the totally dominant variant.
France Eases COVID Protocols in Schools Amid Omicron Surge - PM

PARIS (Reuters) - French schoolchildren will be allowed to do self-tests instead of a PCR test if one of their classmates is infected with the coronavirus as soaring new infections have made the health protocol in schools too heavy, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday. "I have understood...
France welcomes back British tourists after COVID-19 curbs eased

PARIS (Reuters) – France on Friday welcomed back its first British tourists after a partial travel ban, introduced over COVID-19 concerns, was lifted. One traveller, who gave his name as Warwick, arrived at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Friday aboard a Eurostar service from London. He said he had previously had to cancel a skiing trip to France when the restrictions were introduced.
France Slightly Eases COVID Travel Protocols for Trips From UK

PARIS (Reuters) - France announced on Thursday that it was slightly easing COVID-19 protocols for travellers from Britain, saying that the proof of an essential reason for the trip and a requirement to self-isolate upon arrival would no longer be required. The requirement for a negative COVID-19 test, conducted 24...
‘Covid pass’ comes into effect in France as cases surge

Unvaccinated people in France are no longer allowed to visit restaurants, bars, sports avenues and tourist destinations unless they have recently recovered from Covid, according to a law that came into force on Monday.The “vaccine pass” is part of the Paris government’s bid to cap surging Covid cases, most of which are Omicron variant infections.January has seen France register regular high numbers of daily infections, putting massive pressure on the country’s national health system. In response, the government’s anti-Covid strategy has been to place great emphasis on the “vaccine pass” to fight the surge and avoid imposing harder lockdown...
Covid in Scotland: Easing of restrictions 'a significant moment'

The latest easing of the Omicron restrictions is "a very significant moment" in the fight against Covid, the deputy first minister has said. For the first time since Boxing Day nightclubs can reopen and crowd limits on large indoor events are lifted. But people are still being asked to work...
Belgium OKs 4th vaccine shot for immunocompromised people

Belgium s health ministers have approved a recommendation to use a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine to better protect people with a weakened immune system against the virus.Christie Morreale, the minister for public health in the federal government, said Monday that she and her regional counterparts have greenlighted the proposal made by the country's health council. Morreale did not give a date for the start of the program.About 77% of Belgium's nearly 11.5 million people are now fully vaccinated, and some 6.3 million Belgians have received a booster dose, according to the latest figures from health authorities. Belgium had...
