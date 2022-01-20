France to unveil timetable for easing COVID restrictions

Italy's parliament began voting on Monday for a new president, a normally low-stakes race that this time risks bringing down the government if Prime Minister Mario Draghi is elected. Conducted through secret ballots over several days by more than 1,000 MPs, senators and regional representatives, the outcome of the vote is notoriously hard to predict. Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief feted for his handling of the eurozone debt crisis and his leadership of Italy's government over the last 11 months, is widely viewed as the most qualified candidate. But many fear his step up to head of state would cause his coalition to unravel and even spark snap elections, just as Italy is recovering from the devastation of coronavirus.

POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO