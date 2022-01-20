Shinra Knives, Formerly Parisian, Transforms with Debut In Grief

Something about a new year starting seems to get the music and arts worlds vibrating, and there's tons of new stuff going on! But before all the sugar, some bitter news:. In Memorium: I'm sad to report that Montez Coleman, St. Louis' premiere jazz drummer and one of the true gentle giants in the city's music scene, has passed away at age 48. He played with everyone in the city, it seemed like, and the tributes to his playing and personality have been pouring in. I talked with Tony Barbata, a formidable drummer in his own right, who used to go see him play at the Ritz way back when he was in an organ trio with Rick Haydon and Reggie Thomas. "He was just a monster player — and always smiling," Barbata says. "Musically, he just oozed style, and I can't think of anyone that swings like he did." Barbata later studied under Tez at SIUE. "Before I met him he was a celebrity to me, the best jazz drummer in town hands down," he says. "He was the first-call dude for all the jazz shit. He was very much a pillar and a mentor to the young Black players in town." As much as St. Louis loses with his death, Tez Coleman's character, charisma and style will always be St. Louis' gain; his music is etched into the soul of the city.

4 DAYS AGO