Shinra Knives, Formerly Parisian, Transforms with Debut In Grief
By Joseph Hess
RFT (Riverfront Times)
4 days ago
For the past ten years, St. Louis producer Ian Jones has crafted a hazy, hip-hop-informed body of electronic music under the name Parisian. And so it was a surprise last month when he released a long-awaited full-length album under the new name of Shinra Knives. "More than anything, [Parisian]...
Break out your rhinestone-covered sunglasses, Elton John is returning to St. Louis on March 30. This is the fourth year of the legendary entertainer’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.” Elton John already played a “farewell” show in the same arena back in 2018. Fans will...
Something about a new year starting seems to get the music and arts worlds vibrating, and there's tons of new stuff going on! But before all the sugar, some bitter news:. In Memorium: I'm sad to report that Montez Coleman, St. Louis' premiere jazz drummer and one of the true gentle giants in the city's music scene, has passed away at age 48. He played with everyone in the city, it seemed like, and the tributes to his playing and personality have been pouring in. I talked with Tony Barbata, a formidable drummer in his own right, who used to go see him play at the Ritz way back when he was in an organ trio with Rick Haydon and Reggie Thomas. "He was just a monster player — and always smiling," Barbata says. "Musically, he just oozed style, and I can't think of anyone that swings like he did." Barbata later studied under Tez at SIUE. "Before I met him he was a celebrity to me, the best jazz drummer in town hands down," he says. "He was the first-call dude for all the jazz shit. He was very much a pillar and a mentor to the young Black players in town." As much as St. Louis loses with his death, Tez Coleman's character, charisma and style will always be St. Louis' gain; his music is etched into the soul of the city.
There’s a montage early on in Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom” that is bound to give any geriatric millennial pause. The year is 1999. It’s New Year’s Eve in New York City. President Bill Clinton is speaking on television, full of optimism for the new century, while doomsday preppers stock up on ammo in anticipation of the Y2K bug plunging the world into a technological dark age. With the Twin Towers looming peacefully in the background and nary a cell phone in sight, five Manhattanites barely out of their teens are poised to emerge...
Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
Early in 2020, in an interview with the BBC, sci-fi writer William Gibson observed that "All through the 20th century we constantly saw the 21st century invoked. How often do you hear anyone invoke the 22nd century? Even saying it is unfamiliar to us. We've come to not have a future." He described this postmodern pessimism as "future fatigue," which in the face of so much negative news, particularly that of climate catastrophe, seems pretty understandable.
Album covers used to be mythically important — they could etch the image of a musician forever in your mind’s eye. In “Nothing Compares,” Kathryn Ferguson’s incisive and poignant documentary about the life and career of Sinéad O’Connor, we see the image that was chosen in 1987 for the cover of O’Connor’s first album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” made when she was 20 years old and pregnant: an extraordinary photograph of Sinéad in mid-scream. Talk about mythology! That’s how the album was released in Europe, but for us benighted souls in America, the image was deemed to edgy. It...
ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus is launching a radio show on Apple Music with hopes of figuring out why his songs like “Mamma Mia” and “Dancing Queen” have stayed stuck in the heads of so much of the world for so many decades. The guitarist, singer and co-songwriter from the Swedish supergroup will host the “Björn from ABBA and Friends’ Radio Show” on Apple Music Hits starting Monday. The limited series includes music and conversations with Ulvaeus' friends and collaborators, starting in the first episode with his fellow producer, songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers ...
VIVIZ will re-debut the three K-pop idols after they left Source Music following GFRIEND's disbandme. VIVIZ will finally present former GFRIEND Members SinB, Eunha, and Umji again to the public. Former GFRIEND members SinB, Eunha, and Umji, start anew in October as the trio signed with Big Planet Made following...
Concerts are back in Palermo. Music claims a place in the city after two years of silence and empty stands due to the pandemic. A big comeback if you consider that the Maneskins are likely to take the stage. If all goes as planned, the rock band of the moment...
Australian electronic music purveyors Pnau are no strangers to hits in their native country. But the trio still remains lesser-known in the rest of the world — a fact which has started to change this winter, thanks to the now global smash “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” a re-working of several Elton John songs, which also features vocals from Dua Lipa. The remix hit No. 1 on radio in the U.K. and many other countries last year, and it just cracked the Top 10 in the United States earlier this month.
“It’s a massive moment for us at this stage in our...
An anomaly hunter exploring Antarctica on Google Earth stumbled upon a strange shape that he believes is the face of Jesus! The remarkable discovery was made by indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring, who was looking for potential evidence of ancient alien activity on the frosty continent. While observing a site which he suspects is some kind of ET structure, the anomaly hunter was stunned to scroll over and see what appears to be a rather distinct visage.
Christina Aguilera released her second Spanish-language project on Friday, which comes almost 22 years after her first one. The 41-year-old pop star's EP La Fuerza follows 2000's Mi Reflejo, and features the singles Pa' Mis Muchachas, Somos Nada, and the latest, Santo. The siren took to Instagram to share her...
Many of the final social media posts from Ian Alexander Jr., Regina King's son and a DJ, singer and producer who performed as Desduné before dying by suicide, eagerly look toward the future. But others offered more cryptic messages.
Alice Cooper has hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in rock n roll” following his death aged 74.The American singer died with his wife Deborah by his side, a post on his official Facebook page announced.Cooper, 73, and the Bat Out Of Hell singer starred together in 1980 film Roadie.In a tribute, Cooper hailed Meat Loaf as “one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll” adding: “And he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around.“He just felt like a best friend to...
“Blue Bloods” actress, Bridget Moynahan found a super sweet way to wish her TV daughter, Sami Gayle, a happy 26th birthday!. In a recent Instagram post, Moynahan shares an adorable photo of her co-star holding a flowery birthday cake. Can we all agree that that blue coloring is calling our names? Sami Gayle is all smiles as she holds the multi-colored masterpiece. But based on Moynahan’s caption, the cake wasn’t for her TV daughter.
Comments / 0